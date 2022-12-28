A Jersey and a Guernsey lifeboat were involved in rescuing a French fishing boat that was sinking off Jersey's northwest coat.

The RNLI Jersey and Guernsey all-weather lifeboats responded to reports of the incident shortly after 9pm last night (27 December).

A French diver was already at the scene when the Jersey and Guernsey crews arrived to find a 20-metre fishing boat taking on water.

Both the RNLI's and the diver's salvage pumps were transferred to the French vessel before the Guernsey lifeboat began to tow it.

The Ports of Jersey tug vessel was then instructed to take over the tow due to the size of the fishing boat.

The lifeboats had returned to shore by 2am.