The search and rescue operation for the third Jersey fisherman involved in the collision at sea has concluded, and the next steps of the investigation have begun.

Specialist equipment onboard the MV Freja has used in the search of the L'Ecume II's wreckage and surrounding seabed, but the body of Mick Michieli has not been found.

An exclusion zone will remain around the wreckage site, and two investigations are underway.

An independent investigation by the States of Jersey Police and supported by the UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency Enforcement Team will determine if any criminal charges should be brought.

The Haut du Mont explosion has put added pressure on the island's police force, therefore additional resources will be brought in, and a senior investigator will be appointed.

A maritime safety investigation has been underway since the incident, and will determine the facts and the lessons that can be learned. It is being run by the Ports of Jersey alongside the Bahamas Maritime Authority, as the Commodore Goodwill's flag state, and the Philippines as an interested party.

Jersey's deputy chief minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, says: "Our thoughts remain with everyone affected, particularly with the families of the three crew, who will remain fully supported and informed throughout the coming stages.

“My priorities are ensuring that the families and communities continue to be supported, the facts are established and any necessary action taken, to ensure an incident like this does not happen again.”

