A new Guernsey art gallery and workshop will be open to the public in Spring 2023.

Art for Guernsey and Arts for Impact are currently building the gallery at the junction of Mill Street and Mansell Street in the heart of the island's Old Quarter.

The multi-purpose two-storey building will include a café-style area, a gallery space for exhibitions and an Art Library for educational activities or quiet reading.

The Art Library can be turned into a hospitality environment for community or corporate events. Credit: Art for Guernsey

There will also be a 'strong room', where highly valued artwork will be displayed, and where the public can undertake virtual reality experiences.

The art gallery is being built with the island's young population in mind.

There will be a dedicated area for local children and schools to get involved in creative projects and workshops. They will also have the opportunity to showcase their own work.

Art for Guernsey has been working with the Disability Alliance to ensure all areas will be fully accessible. Credit: Art for Guernsey

Visiting artists will be able to meet the children to provide mentoring, and help develop their artistic skills.

Jock Pettitt from Art for Guernsey says: "To have a home of this scale and versatility leaves us few boundaries in imagining what we might deliver and, given what the team has delivered to date, I cannot wait to work with them, and the new faces that will be joining, to keep pushing at the edges, with passion and creativity.

"We as a community are very lucky indeed to have this opportunity and I am certain it will have a wide-reaching impact, whilst enhancing creativity and wellbeing throughout the community.”