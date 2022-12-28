'More than one million litres of milk lost' following cow deaths at Jersey farm

More than a million litres of milk are thought to have been lost from production following the death of more than 100 cattle at a Jersey farm.

The milk from Woodlands Farm has been disposed of as a precaution. However, islanders are being reminded that dairy products are still safe to consume.

Politicians now think the impact on production is starting to be seen.

Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel says: "In terms of the volume of milk, it's about one million litres of milk I believe that we will be losing as a result of this.

Samples from the dead cattle, their feed and their milk are now undergoing tests to determine the cause of death.

Deputy Morel explains: "We haven't had any results from the toxicology tests which were carried out on the cows.

"I'm hoping we will get them next week, because the sooner we find out what happened, the sooner we can ensure that it doesn't happen again.

"I believe probably because of the Christmas period, and the work taking place off island, it has taken longer than perhaps it normally would."

The farming industry has been heavily impacted following the deaths of the cattle. The Minister for Economic Development recently announced plans to support the industry in its recovery from the tragedy.

Islanders are being reassured that Jersey Dairy products have been tested and are safe to consume.

Deputy Morel says: "Islanders should be reassured that there is no threat to public health, the milk that was affected never made it into the supply chain.

"From an islander's perspective, please continue to buy Jersey milk, we really need you to now, especially given the stresses that have been put on the herd."

