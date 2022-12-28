Oh yes it does! Touring pantomime returns to Jersey

A Jersey dance school and a Newcastle pantomime group have teamed up to put on a fairy-tale performance in St Helier.

In the Dick Whittington Panto, islanders can follow the story of protagonist Dick and his trusty cat as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness on his journey to London.

This year they have joined forces with Jersey's Étoile Dance Studio to bring the show to life.

The show's producer, Danielle Mendes, says ticket prices have been lowered this year to make the show more accessible.

Credit: ITV Channel

Danielle said: "Our audiences range from residential homes, football teams on the island, charities and families on the island. With the Opera House still closed, we are offering an affordable panto on the island."

"Lately with the cost of living crisis, people have struggled. We've struggled as a company. But I think if you tweak things a little bit and make a pantomime affordable, the best feedback we can get are children in the audience - their faces, their families - enjoying themselves."

The theatre group performed in Jersey in 2019 but have not been back since due to the pandemic.

Performers from the Étoile dance school in Jersey take to the stage throughout the show. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"Everybody loves a good pantomime," said Danielle. "When we were over in 2019 it was very well received, so I do think there's a need for it and people want to see it."

There are eight shows in total, including matinee and evening performances.

Dick Whittington Panto is on stage at the Radisson Blu hotel until 30 December.