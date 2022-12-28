'Wonderland' is the theme for the 74th anniversary of Alderney Week in 2023.

The event will take place from the 7-12 August, and floats, costumes and entertainment will all be 'Wonderland' inspired.

Alderney Week is the Channel Islands' biggest annual community festival, with thousands of people expected to visit the island during the week.

Last year's theme was 'The Greatest Show', with participants dressing up and performing circus acts to entertain the crowds.

Islanders and visitors will be able to sign up to volunteer at the event next year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...