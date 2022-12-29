Play Brightcove video

The Channel Islands reflect on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On 8 September 2022, the United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96.

While London was the focal point for the formalities, the Bailiwicks were also mourning; giving thanks and swearing allegiance to the new King before paying final respects to Her Majesty.

