Final days to use Channel Islands Co-op dividend stamps

Islanders have until tomorrow (31 December) to use their Co-op dividend stamps in Channel Islands stores.

The Channel Islands Cooperative decided to phase out their dividend scheme during the pandemic.

Co-op dividend members were given two years to cash in their completed cards.

If islanders do not claim their stamp cards by Saturday evening, they will lose their monetary value.

Islanders can claim any four pence or £1 stamps at Post Office counters in Co-op stores across the Channel Islands.

