Inquests open for ten victims of Jersey explosion

The inquests into the deaths of ten people who lost their lives following the the Haut du Mont flats explosion in Jersey will begin today (30 December).

The inquests will then be adjourned while the police investigation into the cause of the blast continues.

10 people lost their lives following the explosion earlier this month. Credit: ITV Channel

Billy Marsden (63), Romeu and Louise De Almeida (67 and 64), Derek and Sylvia Ellis (61 and 73), Raymond (Raymie) Brown (71), Peter Bowler (72) and Ken and Jane Ralph (72 and 71), were among the residents at the Haut du Mont flats on Pier Road which were destroyed in an explosion just before 4am on 10 December.

73-year-old Kathleen McGinness was named as the 10th victim of the explosion on 26 December, after she passed away in hospital on Christmas Day.

Several investigations are currently taking place, including Jersey Fire & Rescue and Island Energy - Jersey's gas supplier - who are also carrying out their own investigations separate to police.