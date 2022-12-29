NatWest customers in the Channel Islands affected by card fraud

A number of people across the Channel Islands have been affected after their NatWest bank cards have been illegally accessed.

NatWest International says it has received multiple calls about 'plastic card fraud' over the Christmas period.

Plastic card fraud is when the information on a debit or credit card is compromised and then used to commit fraud and withdraw unauthorised funds from an account.

The bank says all cases of plastic card fraud will be refunded if customers did not supply their card details.

If any suspicious activity is spotted on your card, please use the ‘manage my card’ function within the app to lock the card, before calling the 24-hour customer services number to report the activity.

Customers who do not have the app or access to online banking and see any unusual transactions, are advised to call straight away.

If you suspect your NatWest International account has been affected by fraudulent activity, you can report it here.