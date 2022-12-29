'No active plans' to reintroduce Covid travel restrictions in Jersey

Jersey's government says it has "no active plans" to reintroduce Covid travel restrictions after concerns of new variants have been raised.

Grace Norman, Jersey's Deputy Director of Public Health has told islanders that the government is "constantly reviewing" the situation.

Ms Norman said: “Under the Safer Travel Policy, we continue to assess the international Covid-19 situation on a regular basis, particularly in relation to the risk posed by new Variants of Concern.

"Based on that assessment, also informed by the guidance of the UK foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, there are currently no active plans to reintroduce increased measures at Jersey's border, this will be kept under constant review.”

Latest figures (29 December) show there are 765 active cases of coronavirus in Jersey, 20 of those are in hospital.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.