Play Brightcove video

Serena Sandhu has part one of the Channel Islands news review of the year.

As 2022 comes to a close, ITV Channel TV takes a look back through the archive at the big stories that have made the headlines.

It was a sad start to the year as we lost our dear friend and colleague, Gary Burgess, to cancer.

Hundreds of tributes poured in from across the islands, testament to the impact he made and the legacy he left behind.

Covid cases rose rapidly in January reaching record highs in Guernsey thanks to the omicron variant.

It saw the return of masks in Jersey, Alderney's only care home closed to visitors, and dozens of procedures were cancelled in the Bailiwicks' main hospitals.

Schools across the islands also struggled with staff shortages.

Although Jersey's handling of Covid was largely praised in a report in October - there was criticism. Poor preparation for a pandemic, slow responses, and at times bad communication from the government.

Jersey's Health service was also criticised in a damning report later in the year. It found a culture of bullying, lack of accountability, and bad management, leading to improper care of patients. An independent board will now tackle the 61 recommendations.

The government wants to shelve the 800 million pound Overdale plan in favour of a split site. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Meanwhile Jersey's new hospital saga rumbles on, with £120 million spent and still no decision.

The government wants to shelve the 800 million pound Overdale plan, in favour of a split site, which would involve redeveloping the current building on Gloucester Street. A decision is due to be made early next year.

There was shock in Sark in September when armed police arrested three men charged with false imprisonment and robbery. Two months later the charges were dropped altogether as the case was no longer 'in the public interest'.

In education, a Sark parent lost a legal battle with the government, after they rejected plans to rent a home in Guernsey for their secondary school aged child. Since 2019 those over the age of 13 have been educated off island.

Guernsey's government was also accused of failing pupils in secondary education. A damning OFSTED report revealed many students at St Sampson's High do not feel safe and fear bullying. All while pupils wait for the shakeup to the secondary education system - with building work pushed back to 2025.

And talking of delays - politicians decided in the final hour to extend and refurbish Alderney's runway at an estimated cost of £24 million.

A decision was finally made to extend and refurbish Alderney's runway at an estimated cost of £24 million. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Something that did get the go ahead in 2022 was Guernsey's new anti-discrimination law - with campaigners hailing it as a long-awaited victory.

The power struggle over who should supply Sark with electricity took a new twist in October with the government wanting to set up its own company for its 500 residents. But Sark Electricity has no intention of stepping aside.

Jersey got its first female head of government in February. Suzanne Wylie swapped her job running Belfast City Council for running Jersey's civil service.

Mark de Garis was announced as the head of Guernsey's civil service after Paul Whitfield was dismissed from the top job last year.

Also in Guernsey, a momentous time with the shock resignation of Guernsey's first female Deputy Chief Minister. Heidi Soulsby stood down from the island's top political committee saying her views weren't valued. And a moment to reflect on the politicians we have lost, Jersey's St Saviour's Constable Sadie Rennard who died suddenly in April. Described as a 'true Guernseyman' former Deputy Barry Paint passed away in July, and Jersey Senator Sarah Ferguson, died from cancer in September.

The year ended with two disasters in Jersey that left islanders heavy with grief.

A frantic search in December off Jersey's northwest coast for three fishermen missing at sea. Their boat sank after a collision with the Commodore Goodwill. Tragic news, that devastated the tight knit community.

Just days later, a fatal explosion at a block of flats in St Helier left 10 dead. Emergency services painstakingly combed the wreckage that so many once called home. It was a week of unprecedented tragedy for the Channel Islands.

And a year tinged with sadness for those who will be greatly missed.