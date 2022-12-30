Five Channel Islanders named in King's first New Year's Honours list

Three people from Jersey and two people from Guernsey have been recognised in the King's first New Year's Honours list.

Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor announced that Lucy Beere has been awarded an MBE for sport service in the island while Roy Bisson has been awarded the BEM for services to the community.

Lucy originates from the Isle of Wight, where she learned to play bowls

Lucy has won 256 international caps for Bowls Guernsey and 18 international medals. She's represented the island at four Commonwealth Games and was the Indoor Women's Singles World Championship at the 2018 World Cup.

Roy served as a States of Guernsey Deputy for seven years

Roy has served on numerous sporting committees in Guernsey for decades. He has been a member of the Guernsey Round Table Club since the 1960s and on the Guernsey Swimarathon committee since 1980, where he helped to digitise their services and enhance their fundraising.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community. This will have had a long-term, significant impact and stand out as an example to others.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of a relatively short duration (three to four years) that has made a significant difference.

In Jersey, Sara McIntosh was awarded an MBE for services to the community as founder and chairperson of Jersey Action Against Rape.

Play Brightcove video

Upon hearing of her award, Sara said: "It was a complete shock and surprise, I couldn't believe it actually, I didn't think I'd heard properly. It was just completely unexpected but a huge huge honour."

"This is such a huge team effort - and the support we've had through the years - that's what's made JAAR what it is today. I could never have done any of this on my own."

Sue May was also awarded an MBE for services to the community as founderand chairperson of the Jersey Brain Tumour Charity.

Sue May was awarded an MBE

The charity's aim is to help and support the islanders living in Jersey, Channel Islands who have a brain tumour diagnosis. The inspiration behind it is through Sue’s own personal experience and journey.

Anthony Allchurch was awarded a BEM for services to the community as Chairman of the Jersey Fairtrade Island Group and Rotary Club of Jersey.

Play Brightcove video

Anthony said: "It is an unforgettable experience to suddenly have the Lieutenant Governor on the other end of the phone singing your praises and then announcing that you've been awarded an honour. It's something you never anticipate, it is a great experience."