The dos and don'ts of recycling Christmas waste

Kate Prout went along to find out more.

It is expected that around 6,000 Christmas trees will be recycled at the Chouet Green Waste Site in Guernsey over the coming weeks.

As long they are clear of tinsel and decorations - and not artificial - every last branch will be put to good use.

It is one of four spots on the island where people can get rid of their tree in an environmentally-friendly way.

Guernsey's Waste and Recycling Officer, Ben Henry, says the trees are shredded and eventually mixed in with other garden waste.

"They will eventually be made into soil conditioner, it'll be dried and matured. It needs to be composted down and turned into lovely compost and used in our gardens to fertilise the soil," he added.

Credit: ITV Channel

In Jersey, La Collette waste reception and the Jersey hospice will pick up islanders' trees for a donation - an annual event they've been doing since 2005.

When it comes to other festive waste, there are specific dos and don'ts people are encouraged to follow.

Wrapping paper can be recycled but only if it is actual paper with no glitter or plastic covering.

Cards can be recycled but only if they do not have glitter on them.

And for anyone in Guernsey wondering what to do with broken fairy lights, they can left at the electrical recycling centre at Longue Hougue.