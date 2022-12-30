Two grey seal pups saved from stormy weather over Christmas

Two grey seal pups were rescued from stormy weather by the GSPCA over the Christmas period.

One was saved on Boxing Day, the other on Thursday 29 December.

They have since been named Echo and Hector.

According to the charity's Head of Marine Mammals, Geoff George, “Echo is a young female and was found on the grass verge along the Seafront near Delancy at 10pm late on Boxing Day and is only about 6 weeks old.”

Hector, on the other hand is a male pup around seven weeks old: “Hector is very, very feisty which is a good sign but means very difficult to help him with feeding and treatment.”

Rough weather during the winter means seal mothers can easily be separated from their pups at this time of the year.

Anyone who sees a distressed pup is encouraged to call the GSPCA on 01481 257 261.

They are also advised to keep dogs away from the animal and to avoid touching it as it can bite.

Critically, islanders should never put a seal pup back in the sea as it can get into difficulty.