Ukrainian refugees reveal challenges of adapting to life in Jersey

Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

Ukrainian refugees in the Channel Islands are coming to terms with the fact that they will most likely be spending many more months away from home as Russia's invasion of their country continues.

It is thought up to 80 Ukrainians have been rehoused in Jersey and Guernsey since the start of the war in February.

Tatiana Tsiumam moved to Jersey with her son and mother in March after Russian soldiers invaded Odessa, in southern Ukraine.

They initially lived with extended family but have now moved into social housing.

Tatiana worked as an accountant back home, but said: "I now help in a restaurant washing wishes. It's difficult to find work because my English isn't good.

"Thank you for my job because it is a difficult situation. I am grateful to everyone who is helping us - thank you, Jersey."

Her son Vlad Tsiumam helps her with her English, having developed his language skills while studying Game Development at Highlands College.

He said: "Jersey is beautiful and there are lots of interesting places to see and go. Compared to Ukraine, school is a little bit easier, because at Highlands College, we haven't got a lot of homework - in Ukraine we've got homework for every subject and every day I would have a big list of homework to do.

"But it's also difficult because I don't really know English and how to write in English."

Vlad's father Victor has stayed in Ukraine to help with the war effort - and it is unclear if and when he will be able to visit Jersey.

Fellow refugee Svitlana Antonuk has moved to Jersey with her daughter and works in a hotel.

She simply said: "I miss Ukraine, I miss my friends and hope to one day return."