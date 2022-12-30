A man nearly caused a woman to crash into a wall as he stood in front of her car shouting abuse at her, according to Jersey police.

The incident is believed to have happened at the Val Plaisant end of Clarendon Road in St Helier at around 9:30pm on Friday 23 December.

The man allegedly called the woman names in Portuguese as he blocked her way.

The woman, who was driving a black Fiat 500, managed to swerve to avoid him but nearly crashed into a wall, leaving her "visibly shaken".

Police say the pair were known to each other.

The man was arrested for domestic related harassment, but has since been released on conditional bail after being interviewed.

Jersey Police are asking anyone with information to call them on 01534 612612, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.