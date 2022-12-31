Islanders brave cold weather for closing 12 Bays of Christmas swim

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

A closing swim has taken place in Jersey to mark the end of the 12 Bays of Christmas charity fundraiser.

The festive challenge saw more than 200 swimmers across the Channel Islands take a dip in a different bay every day in order to raise money for Les Bourgs Hospice in Guernsey and the National Trust and Jersey Hospice, in Jersey.

Each bay was given a nickname in keeping with the festive season - including Baby its Cobo Outside, Port Let It Snow and Away in Fermain-ger.

Jersey's closing swim at Bouley 'Bauble' Bay included one swimmer who has been in the water 420 times this year.

Alex Fearn said: "Yep, 420. I wanted to push myself and make sure that I could do it and the physical side has been really good - but the biggest surprise for me has been the wellbeing side. It's been amazing."

Fellow seasoned swimmer Fatima Luis added: "I have made so many friends and it just helps me switch off after a long day."

