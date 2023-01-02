2022 registered as Jersey's hottest year on record

2022 was Jersey's hottest year on record, with the average annual temperature reaching 13.56 °C.

July 2022 saw the highest daytime maximum temperature of 37.9 °C recorded on the 18 July.

Summer last year was the warmest since records began in 1894, higher than the previous record in 1976.

There were eight days across the year where temperatures reached 30°C or higher, more than any other year since records began.

In August a hosepipe ban was enforced in Jersey to protect the island's water supply from the scorching summer temperatures.