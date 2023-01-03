Power restored after outage in St Peter Port

Power is now back on in St Peter Port after an outage in the early hours of this morning. A network fault led to homes being without electricity for more than 3 and a half hours from approximately 12:20am.

Guernsey Electricity posted on social media after receiving a high number of calls to the emergency line.

The company thanked customers for their continued understanding and apologised for any disruption caused.

However, government services including the gov.gg website are still down following the outage.

In a statement, a government spokesperson said: " Unfortunately as a result of the power outage overnight in St Peter Port, some IT systems including gov.gg have been affected this morning.

"This has particularly affected systems that were still undergoing restoration work following the outage issues in December. We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide further updates."

Anyone still without power can call the emergency line for help.