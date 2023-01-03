Record breaking year for Channel Island weather

My main weather memory from 2022 was the heat of July - and drinking an unprecedented amount of water and in stark contrast getting so blown about one November day when neither my waterproof trousers or rain mac were enough to keep me dry!

Statistics from both Jersey and Guernsey Met confirmed both islands had their hottest year on record for 2022, with Jersey also experiencing their sunniest year since records began.

Jersey had a drier than average year with 84% of the average rainfall, seeing 775.2 millimeters in the last 12 months.

Guernsey also saw their driest year for the past four years.

13.56°C Average temperature for Jersey

12.8°C Average temperature for Guernsey

The Channel Islands also nearly saw their hottest day ever recorded, during a spell of hot weather in July.

On 18 July 2022, Jersey recorded a temperature of 37.9°C and Guernsey saw 34.2°C.

Guernsey's temperature exceeded 30°C across five days in 2022 for the first time ever.

Jersey recorded the warmest annual average sea temperature on record which was 13.9°C.

Islanders across the Bailiwick's also saw an increase in hours of sunshine, both recording more than 2000 hours, much higher than the 30 year averages.

2420.1 Hours of sunshine in Jersey

2117.3 Hours of sunshine in Guernsey

Paul Aked, Head of Meteorology at Jersey Met said: "What we can say is 2022 is the warmest year on record.

"It might be that 2023 isn't as warm but we are expecting in the future that more of those extreme events that we saw in 2022 coming around more often as we move forward."