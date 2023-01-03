A club for Jersey's over 60s gives people the chance to learn new skills whilst socialising.

The 'Never Too Old Club' is based at the Harbour Gallery in St Aubin every Tuesday from 1pm-4pm.

Around 30 people go along every week to pick up skills like sewing, embroidery and painting whilst enjoying refreshments and live music.

Visiting artists also attend the Club to provide their expertise in arts and crafts.

Some of the attendees bring along pieces of art they have already started at home, but want to continue in the company of others. Credit: ITV Channel

Pat Robson who runs the Harbour Gallery says the idea came about after lockdown, when many older people stayed indoors.

She said: "We felt that after lockdown a lot of older people had not quite got back into normal life and they found it difficult to socialise, so we just thought what a wonderful idea to have people down here."

Pat aims to use as many recycled and sustainable materials at the Club as possible, such as items found on the beach.

Organisers say the Club is all about relaxing and enjoying being creative. Credit: ITV Channel

One attendee says that since her husband died six years ago, it's given her a sense of achievement and something to do.

Another says her daughter told her she needed to do something for herself, and that she really looks forward to going every week.

Anyone interested in joining the Club can just turn up on a Tuesday, or email partintheframe@yahoo.co.uk for more information.