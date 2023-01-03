States of Alderney Chief Executive Kathryn Jones resigns

The Chief Executive of the States of Alderney has resigned.

Kathryn Jones took up the position in February 2021.

Ms Jones was responsible for supporting the States through the pandemic and how the island recovered from disruption to public services.

She was also involved in the curation of the Island Plan.

She said: “To work with so many talented, professional and skilled staff in support of the States of Alderney and the community to help shape the strategic direction the Island needs to place it in a better position, has been an honour.

"I would particularly like to acknowledge the professionalism, expertise and support provided to me to make these changes for the benefit of the community.”

Ian Carter, Chair of the Policy & Finance Committee, said: “I would like to thank Kath for her service on behalf of the States of Alderney, and to me personally, since taking up the role as chair of the Policy & Finance Committee. I wish her well for her future endeavours.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…