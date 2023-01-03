Health bosses across the Channel Islands are urging people to stay home if they are unwell.

With winter illnesses on the rise across the islands, people are being asked to either stay at home or wear a mask.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, wants islanders to understand the importance of thinking of others.

Dr Brink said: "If you are ill, please do try and stay at home and that's really important.

"But we'd also say for some people, you might not be able to stay at home so if you do have symptoms and you really do have to go out, then we'd like you to consider wearing a mask to protect anyone who might be vulnerable around you."

Similar thoughts have been shared in Jersey where several GPs have now gone back to wearing masks in clinics.

GPs are also advising that those islanders who are unwell but have to leave the house to wear a mask when out and in close-proximity social situations.

People in Jersey are also being advised to take a lateral flow test before visiting patients in hospital, to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Jersey's Chief Nurse, Rose Naylor said: "Please only visit a loved one in the General Hospital if you are feeling well.

"If you’re visiting a patient, you must wear a mask and use the hand gel provided when you arrive at the Hospital.

"It’s vital for the safety of patients that you don’t visit the Hospital if you have any Covid symptoms or you feel unwell."

Jersey's Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley added: "Public Health urges Islanders who are feeling unwell and feverish when visiting their GP to wear a mask to mitigate the spread of not only Covid-19, but other seasonal viruses."

