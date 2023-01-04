Community steps in to help Jersey house fire victim

A Jerseyman who lost personal possessions in a house fire the day before New Year's Eve has thanked islanders who have raised almost £4,000 to help him.

Greg Connor's home in St John caught fire in the morning of Friday 30 December.

He escaped with just the clothes on his back and his three pet cats and five birds, who were all unharmed.

His friend James Miller has since set up an online fundraising page, which has received more than 80 donations from islanders wishing to give back to Greg who has himself done lots to help others through his work at Jersey's animal shelter.

James wrote: "Now, at this particularly cold and inhospitable time of the year, Greg, his three cats, his five birds and what belongings were saved from the fire, are doing their very best to survive!

"I am sure I am not the only one who has benefited from Greg's kindness and sincerity over the years. Please dig deep and donate towards helping Greg get back on his feet, and share this campaign on your social media. All donations less platform fees go directly to Greg's account."

Reacting to the fundraising page, Greg told ITV News: "I didn't cry when my father died, I didn't cry when my house burnt down, but there was a tear in my eye reading the messages and seeing the love and support and just the care that people have shown.

"What a wonderful bunch of friends, what a wonderful island."

Greg with his pet cat, Felix, who is temporarily being looked after by a neighbour. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Friend and community campaigner Aindre Reece-Sheerin, who lives in Guernsey, has donated £100 to the appeal.

He said: "I just wanted to help him out in some way. I know he does an awful lot of work to help people in his job at the animal shelter. He has two young children and I just had to do something - especially when I found out he couldn't afford insurance."

The fundraising page set up to help Greg get back on his feet Credit: JustGiving

Firefighters spent around six hours tackling the blaze, which has left the farmhouse unhabitable.

Greg added: "The entire loft is utterly gutted. There were a few instruments up there, and odds and ends, but the biggest loss are the children's memory boxes and similar things which were of sentimental value.

"Due to the incredible and swift work of the Fire Service, many of the things on the first floor were saved. Irreplaceable treasures that my late father made were brought out to safety once the fire was contained.

"The downsides are that I am homeless, although I have somewhere for the next few days, as do the animals, I can't get to any of my undamaged things, and I will need quite a lot of basic stuff to establish a home again."

Greg's children were staying at their mum's house at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

An investigation will now take place to establish the cause.