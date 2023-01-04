Guernsey's care sector facing 'unprecedented threats'

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Serena Sandhu

Those in Guernsey's care sector say they're facing 'unprecedented threats' in the industry.

Some care homes have seen insurance costs triple since the pandemic, but recruiting nursing staff remains a key challenge.

Chateau des Tielles care home saw its insurance costs rise from £12,000 to more than £36,000.

Bosses say the sector is worried about the future.

Peter Adam, Care Home Manager at Chateau des Tielles, said: "There really isn't the appetite to take on new facilities or extensions at the moment because of the inherent risks we have mentioned with Covid, the staffing issues with Brexit and the increased cost of living.

"I do worry that maybe we haven't dealt with the baby boomer that happened in the 1950's and now we are at this demographic bomb that is exploding, not ticking.

"The States needs to look at what facilities they will bring on line and how they will staff it."

The States of Guernsey already owns St John's residential home, but it has taken over the running of it this year to ensure its long term future.

Staffing shortages though mean some care homes are forced to have unoccupied beds.

Cathy Bailey, Care Home Manager at Summerland House, said: "It's not something we want to do and it's not something Health and Social Care want us to do because you have people in hospital for longer periods rather than be in the community so that is a big issue.

"I've worked in this sector over 30 years and I have never known it as difficult as it is now.

"It is a real worry considering what the future will be in terms of getting the right staff to look after our residents."

These concerns are now being felt by residents and their families.

Alison Girollet's 92-year-old mother Doreen is one islander who lives in a care home.

Doreen Holmes currently lives in one of Guernsey's care homes. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Alison told ITV Channel that the stresses felt by the staff, are now clear in her own home.

She said: "The resources aren't there. There's less beds, and you just can't get in.

"When you can't get in it's like the person is still there you have to look after them and that relies on the family members and you are trying to juggle everything and if the care package isn't there it is really hard on families."