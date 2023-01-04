Around 20 prisoners in Guernsey have tested positive for Covid.

The outbreak at Les Nicolles means people are now being asked to reconsider their visit or to wear masks and sanitise their hands.

A government spokesperson said: “The team is currently working through its business continuity measures it has in place for living responsibly with Covid to ensure the outbreak continues to be managed properly.

"At this time, there have been only slight changes to the regime."

Inmates and staff are being tested daily to contain the virus, authorities confirmed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…