Seven separate domestic abuse incidents dealt with over long weekend in Guernsey

Seven separate domestic abuse incidents were dealt with by Guernsey Police over the recent bank holiday weekend.

This resulted in a number of arrests.

The force says this kind of violence will never be tolerated, and encourages people to seek out support, so they do not suffer in silence.

Some places islanders can contact include Safer and Victim Support.

Guernsey Police left a message to the perpetrators of domestic abuse on Twitter: "We will continue to pursue you relentlessly for domestic abuse related crimes."

It also wrote: "The effects of domestic abuse can be huge and have significant implications on lots of people close to the victim – this is just one reason why we treat it so seriously."