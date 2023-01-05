A chief investigator has been appointed to lead a probe into the fishing boat collision which left three men dead.

Andy Shearwood, a former Detective Chief Inspector with Thames Valley Police, will now lead Operation Nectar - the investigation into the incident involving the L'Ecume II on Thursday 8 December.

The Jersey-registered fishing boat sunk after a collision off the island's north west coast between it and the Commodore Goodwill, a 5,200-tonne cargo ship which transports freight between the UK, Channel Islands and France.

Three men were on board the fishing boat at the time of the collision.

The bodies of Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat - the two Filipino crewmen - were discovered, but the Jersey skipper Michael 'Mick' Michileli, has not yet been found.

No active search is ongoing and police are currently assessing next steps.

Mr Shearwood will lead the States of Jersey Police investigation into the maritime incident.

He will be supported by Detective Inspector Christina Maclennan, former Head of the Criminal Investigation Department with Jersey police.

Police are still sourcing additional resources and detectives to ensure a 'comprehensive investigation' can take place.

Two investigations are running after the incident in December, one to establish any criminal culpability and another looking into maritime safety to prevent any future similar incidents.

