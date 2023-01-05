Jersey Zoo have welcomed four new tortoises this week.

The aldabra giant tortoises have come from Bristol Zoo after it closed to visitors in September 2022.

The reptiles were packed up earlier this week before travelling to the Bailiwick.

Adam Davis, senior tortoise keeper at Bristol Zoo, said: "We have our maintenance team that have made all of the boxes and the containers that we will be shipping them in.

"The team look after the animals day to day and have been working on getting them ready to be shipped off."

The tortoises were sent to Jersey in special containers. Credit: ITV News

With the life expectancy of giant tortoises reaching as high as 200-years-old, the keepers at Bristol Zoo have grown fond of the group.

Adam said: "They have been here a long time and two of them have been here since 1975.

"I myself have looked after them for about 12 years, so it is sad to see them leave."

The tortoises will remain in quarantine for three months before the public can meet them around Easter.