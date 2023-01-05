Nearly 50 emergency calls dealt with over festive period in Jersey

Jersey Police responded to 49 emergency calls between Christmas and New Year's Day.

They also made 28 arrests during this time.

In total, there were 297 incidents that the force dealt with.

The Chief Inspector described the recent festive period as challenging "more than any other" as staff have been working longer days since the Pier Road tragedy.

He said: "Officers have gone above and beyond these last weeks and have dealt with everything that's come their way."

Overall, police say islanders were generally in good spirits.