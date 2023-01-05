Two schoolboys, aged 14 and 15, have been charged with rape in Guernsey.

The 15-year-old was charged with raping, sexually assaulting and assaulting a juvenile female.

The 14-year-old is also charged with rape, sexual assault and assault.

The alleged event took place in July 2022.

The boys have been released on bail, under conditions and will still be allowed to attend school.

They have been told they must not contact the complainant, or the 11 other names given to the court, and must stay and sleep at their home addresses.

Judge Graeme McKerrell also ordered that, other than when on school premises, during normal school hours they must not have any unsupervised contact with any female below the age of 16.