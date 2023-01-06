People in Guernsey are paying tribute to a former Deputy who died earlier this week.

Owen Le Vallee, who was 95-years-old, was known as one of the driving forces behind the Island Games.

Owen was involved in setting up the first games in 1985 in the Isle of Man - a lasting legacy as the games still continue some 38 years later.

Those who knew Owen have told ITV Channel TV about the kind man, who knew all there was to know.

Eric Legg, Honorary Life Member of the International Island Games Association, said: "There are lots and lots of memories. Everybody will have a story to tell about him.

"He will be a man who will be very greatly missed, but if it hadn't been for him the Island Games wouldn't have been here.

"At the end of the 1985 Games there was a message saying 'see you in Guernsey in 1987'. That was Owen.

"He hadn't got the money for it, he hadn't got the permission from the States, but he said we're going to do it and that's how I would sum him up."

Angela Stuart worked closely with Owen, taking over his role as manger of Team Guernsey after 36 years.

Angela said: "He was just a gentleman who had so much knowledge and so much to give.

"Owen was the bible. What you didn't know, you asked Owen and either Owen knew it, or he would find out for you or he'd tell you 'you will find it in that manual, so go and read it'."

In 2006, Owen was recognised for his commitment to sport in the Bailiwick and was awarded an MBE.

At the time, Owen reflected on his childhood and how those experiences led him to where he was at the time.

Owen Le Vallee speaking in 2006

At the time, Owen said: "My father always told me to put back into sport something that you got out of it.

"I believe that's a very good criteria to put down, that once you've finished enjoying your sport think of the administration, think about the others that are coming along that really need your help to progress to achieve their ambitions in life."

Aside from sport, Owen worked in insurance and also spent nine years as a Deputy, serving as Vice President of the Recreation Committee within Guernsey's government.

But Owen's true passion always remained on the sporting front.

With Guernsey returning as the hosts for the 2023 NatWest International Island Games later this summer, organisers are ensuring the Games will be a fitting tribute.

Jorgen Petterson, Chair of the International Island Games Association Executive Committee, said: "We will commemorate his work by organising the best Games ever.

"That is what he would have expected, and that is what we, from the executive side and the International Island Games Association together with the organisers in Guernsey will make sure that happens, to remember Owen and to honour Owen and his work."