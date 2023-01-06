Guernsey medical equipment supplier to close

Guernsey's medical shop in Rohais is to close, with St John saying it has been facing "an unprecedented challenging economic crisis".

The healthcare shop supplied islanders and businesses with healthcare products, with profits being donated to support the wider St John charities efforts in Guernsey.

The shop's closure won't impact the running of Guernsey's ambulance service.

St John is now focusing on supporting the Healthcare shop staff and customers affected by the announcement.

Chairman of the board of St John Commercial Services, Ben Le Huray, explained: “It is with sadness and regret that we have had to make this very difficult decision. This has been a terrible, soul-searching process for all involved.

"We have explored numerous options to maintain the Healthcare Shop in its current form, but unfortunately, we could not arrive at a sustainable solution.

"Numerous factors have compounded the scale of the Healthcare Shop’s challenges, including Covid and post-Brexit related trading interruptions, a worsening general retail environment as Europe enters a recessionary era, the cost of living crisis, as experienced by other retailers and service sectors, topped off by a devastating flood in the shop earlier this year."

The shop will remain open for business until a closing date is announced.