Beaulieu headteacher Chris Beirne has stepped down "with immediate effect" following backlash from parents to management changes within the Jersey private school.

The school's Board of Trustees had written to parents confirming the change, with Deputy Head, Paul Robinson, appointed as Acting Head.

It comes after a controversial restructuring of the school's senior management team, which saw Andrea Firby - who was in charge of the secondary school - leave.

Unhappy parents complained about Mrs Firby's departure, with many saying their children would remain at home on the first day of term.

A petition was set up by 'Concerned Parents' as a vote of no confidence in the school's leadership, calling for Mrs Firby to be reinstated. As of Friday 6 January, it had been signed nearly 1,000 times.

The petition had been signed nearly 1,000 times as of Friday 6 January. Credit: Change.org

Beaulieu's trustees said she had taken voluntary redundancy, with a new headteacher being appointed combining Mr Beirne and Mrs Firby's roles:

"The new headteacher will have overall charge of the Executive Leadership Team for both Primary and Secondary. The new Headteacher will not be a member of the Board, in the same way, Mr Beirne has been, or be asked to hold any fiscal responsibility or liability for the school."

The letter to parents said the trustees have "every continued confidence" in Mr Beirne who will remain an Executive Director at the school until he retires next year:

"We would like to reassure all staff and parents that all management decisions taken at the school have been done so collectively by the Board of Directors and that in relation to recent events with the endorsement and agreement of the Board of Trustees.

"As Chair of the Board of Trustees, I would like to confirm that we have every continued confidence in Mr Beirne, as he transitions into an Executive Director role for the remainder of his time with the School, and in our Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Davidson-Coleshill."