Inquest into deaths of fishermen opens today

The inquest into the deaths of two fishermen who died at sea opens today (Friday 6 January).

Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat were aboard a Jersey-registered fishing boat, L'Ecume II, when it collided with the Commodore Goodwill in December.

The skipper of the vessel, Michael Michieli, is still missing.

The collision happened off the island's northwest coast at around 5.30am on Thursday 8 December.

The search and rescue operation concluded at the end of last month, and the next steps of the investigation have begun.

Digital evidence, including survey video footage and other sonar data, will be examined by specialist teams over the next few weeks and months to try and establish what happened.

An exclusion zone will remain around the wreckage site.

A fundraiser was set up by Mick's daughter, Rebecca Michieli, who hoped to send £3,000 back to Larry and Jervis' families in the Philippines. It has now raised more than £100,000.