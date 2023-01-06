Man sentenced to 13 years behind bars for historical sexual abuse

A man in Jersey has been jailed for 13 years for historical sexual abuse.

Ricky Knight committed the offences against two victims over a 'prolonged period' between 2013 and 2019.

The 56 year old was found guilty by the Royal Court in October 2022 and sentenced yesterday (5 January).

Police say both victims showed "an immense amount of courage throughout the investigation". They were supported by specially trained staff.

Detective Constable Jo Le Maistre said: “No matter how much time has passed offences like these can always be reported to police and we will always strive to bring offenders before the courts. We hope this sentence can offer the victims some closure in this case.”

The police continue to work with partners and support services such as the SARC, JAAR and the Jersey Women’s Refuge, to encourage victims of sexual crime to report such incidents.

The SARC at Dewberry House provides expert independent and confidential support to victims of sexual abuse. The Centre comprises of a team of experts with a wealth of knowledge and experience in advising, supporting and treating anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted. They can be reached on 01534 888222.