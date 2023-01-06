New Year baby in Guernsey shares birthday with grandparents

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Serena Sandhu went to meet the family

A family in Guernsey have beaten the odds with three members sharing the same birthday.

Odin Curtis-Moon was born on New Year's Day, sharing his birthday with his maternal grandmother and paternal grandfather.

Odin was born 11 days early, so initially, the family was not aware of the shared celebrations.

Ebony Moon, Odin's mum, said: "I didn't actually realise it was the 1st January until after I'd given birth and then it twigged in my brain that it was mum's birthday as well and she turned to me in labour and said this is the best birthday present you could've given me.

Odin surprised his parents by arriving 11 days early. Credit: ITV Channel

"She was quite emotional so I didn't realise it until afterwards but the fact that they share a birthday and these two already have a good relationship as it is, it's just going to bring them even closer." Emotions were high in the hospital during Ebony's labour, with all of the family overjoyed with the arrival.

Karla Hill, Odin's grandmother, said: "It's very, very special. Don't know what else I can say. Very surprised he came out so early but it is really special."

Parents Ebony and Chance welcomed their son Odin on New Years Day. Credit: ITV Channel

Although some families may not want to share their birthday with other members, for this Guernsey family, they say they would not have it any other way. Chance Curtis, Odin's dad, said: "We kept saying not Christmas, make it a day that's special just for him and then it ended up being on one of the most special days that it could've been which was really nice.

"For him to share it with my Dad and Eb's mum too it's brilliant, it's lovely."