A mural that shows the effects of global warming in Jersey will be updated on Friday.

A very dark red line will be painted on the Climate Stripes at the Waterfront to reflect the fact that 2022 was Jersey's hottest year on record.

Each stripe's colour and shade represents the annual air temperature compared to the 30-year average air temperature between 1971 and 2000.

It is the wall's 129th stripe, with a line for every year since 1894 .

The mural is based on an idea developed by Professor Ed Hawkins MBE - a scientist known for his data visualization graphics portraying global warming.

It was created by artist Ian Rolls, on a wall by the underpass in St Helier.