Guernsey's Angling Club finds fresh way of protecting fish this winter

Kate Prout has this report

The Guernsey Freshwater Angling Club has developed a festive and timely solution to an all-year-round problem: How to protect your expensive fish from the beaks of certain sea birds.

The group has teamed up with volunteers who, every Christmas, dispose of Christmas trees to raise money for charity.

Josh Gabriel has so far collected 500 trees and raised £5,000 for the local kindness and wellbeing charity, Smile for Georgie Foundation.

Josh has found a welcome home for the trees - but it is not what you would typically expect.

The trees are being taken to one of Guernsey Angling Club's lakes which now has dozens of Christmas trees in the middle of the water providing a useful deterrent to hungry cormorant birds.

Rik Le Ray Chairman, Guernsey Freshwater Angling Club says the idea came from a fishery in the UK that had a big bird problem with cormorants.

"They used the Christmas trees to lay out in the lake and it gives the fish somewhere to hide. The fish can dart inside the tree and it breaks the bird's line of sight up and it has to veer off and gives the fish a chance to hide."

Anglers have fished at Willow Lake in Guernsey for ten years and say they have seen an increase in the number of cormorants heading inland to take easy pickings of the carp, perch and tench that the club stocks up on.

The club will continue to accept donations of trees for another week and volunteers will lay them out in the water to provide shelter for the fish.