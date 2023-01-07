Jail for 21-year-old who 'purposely' hit man with car in Jersey

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for 12 months in Jersey after hitting another man with his car and dragging him along the road.

James Adam Hodgson Taylor was sentenced at the Royal Court on Friday 6 January.

Mr Taylor was charged with one count of dangerous driving, one count of failing to stop and report an incident and one count of using a vehicle that did not comply with road standards.

The incident took place on 17 June 2022 on La Route du Nord in St John.

The victim was left needing hospital treatment for his injuries to his abdomen, chest and thigh.

Doctors are concerned that the victim may develop blood clots in future and a skin graft may be need to repair the injury to his arm.

Deputy Bailiff, Robert McRae QC, told the court that Mr. Taylor had "deliberately hit" the victim with his car.

When summing up the case, the Deputy Bailiff said: "This is a serious case of dangerous driving, where you intended to hit the victim, which you successfully did.

"A custodial sentence is the only appropriate outcome for this case."

Mr Taylor was sentenced to 12 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years.