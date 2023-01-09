Four contenders have made the shortlist to be named as the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.

Guernsey bowler Lucy Beere MBE, Guernsey athlete Alastair Chalmers, Jersey gymnast Daniel Lee and Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier have been shortlisted for the prestigious accolade.

Last year, Jersey cricketer Chuggy Perchard received the award.

Five other awards are up for grabs. The shortlisted contenders are:

Team of the Year: Guernsey Commonwealth Games Team, Jersey Men's Cricket, JRFC Women's team and St Martin's FC (Guernsey)

Rising Star of the Year: Footballers Luke Harris (Jersey) and Alex Scott (Guernsey), table tennis player Hannah Silcock (Jersey) and cricketer Asa Tribe (Jersey)

Coach of the Year:Football coach Martin Cassidy (Jersey), swimming coach Nathan Jegou (Jersey), cricket coach Neil MacRae (Jersey), rugby coach Jordan Reynolds (Guernsey) and skating coaches Sasha Baker and Keilah Ovens (Jersey)

The Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award and the Judges' Award for Achievement will also be presented on the night.

The awards show will be broadcast live on ITV Channel Television during two special programmes at 8:30pm and 10:40pm on Thursday 2 February.

This year's black-tie event is being hosted at the Royal Jersey Showground. You can find out how to attend here.

Paul Adkins from sponsor Betway says the Channel Islands have a lot of sporting talent to celebrate:

"Once again, 2022 has been a truly remarkable year of sport for the islands and these nominations celebrate the outstanding achievements of Channel Islands sportsmen and women.

"2022 saw Channel Island athletes take to the world stage once again, representing their club, their island and even their country.

"We are looking forward to an exciting evening of celebration and congratulate all those who have been shortlisted."

You can cast your vote for the 2022 Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year by calling:

Lucy Beere MBE 0845 606 55 01

Alastair Chalmers 0845 606 55 02

Daniel Lee 0845 606 55 03

Maya Le Tissier0845 606 55 04

Votes cost 5p plus your network access charge. Please check costs with your network operator before dialling. A maximum of 5 calls from a phone number will be accepted. The votes from the public will be combined with those from the team of judges in order to determine the winner. Lines are open from 10:00 hours on 09 January 2023 and close as announced during the live broadcast of the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards on Thursday 02 February 2023. Terms and Conditions can be found at itv.com/terms