The Jersey Miltia re-enacted the march of 1781 through the streets of St Helier.

Islanders have been marking the anniversary of the Battle of Jersey 242 years on.

On 6 January 1781 men from the island's parishes made their way to the Royal Square to defend the island against a French invasion and won.

To mark the event islanders were invited to join the annual walk from St John's Church to the Royal Square led by local historian Ian Ronayne who said:

"This important event has become established and enjoyed by many people over the years.

"It is important to me that the tradition continues, both for the enjoyment it brings and the need to commemorate the bravery and commitment of those who fought for the Island back in 1781."

They were joined by the Jersey Militia who re-enacted the march of 1781 through St Helier.

Terry Underwood from the group explained why he was taking part: "It's one of those really important pivotal moments in Jersey's history because if the French had succeeded in taking Jersey in 1781 it probably would have been a French department in the time of Napoleon and Napoleon would have used it as a springboard to attack England."

