Jersey's government relief and development agency is sending £375,000 to charities supporting those affected by a severe drought in the Horn of Africa.

Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA) has committed to supporting the 20 million people who are currently experiencing food insecurity as the worst drought in almost 40 years hits the region.

Three humanitarian charities will split the money to provide assistance in different ways.

Care International will receive £200,000 to support Dadaab refugee host communities in Kenya.

Over 36,000 people will be impacted by the rehabilitation of key water systems, the distribution of therapeutic supplements to treat malnutrition and the distribution of menstrual hygiene kits.

The British Red Cross will receive £87,500 to help Kenya's National Society to improve access to food and nutrition through cash and voucher assistance, health and nutrition screening and outreach to aid basic health services.

UNICEF will also receive a share of the money to fund treatments for children facing severe acute malnutrition, access to safe drinking water and the provision of education in Somalia.

As International Development Minister, Deputy Carolyn Labey, is the politician in charge of the island's humanitarian efforts. Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey’s International Development Minister, Deputy Carolyn Labey, explains how the money will make a difference:

“A fifth consecutive failed rainy season is significantly impacting livelihoods leading to acute food insecurity and a sharp rise in malnutrition, including 6.5 million children who are severely malnourished.

“Jersey funds will enhance ongoing humanitarian interventions and provide a lifeline to thousands who are at the forefront of this crisis, the scale of which has not been seen in decades.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…