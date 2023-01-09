Professional dance company in Jersey to start rehearsals ahead of April show

Jersey's first professional dance company starts rehearsals today (Monday 9 January).

Ballet d'Jèrri will practice in the Albert Bartlett potato packing shed because there is no professional studio available.

The venue was seen as the best alternative as the group needed somewhere with enough space.

Its production will premiere in April locally before going on a world tour.

Ballet d'Jèrri was founded by Carolyn Rose Ramsay, who worked at the Norwegian National Ballet, and wants to bring professional dancers to the Channel Islands.

The dancers will be based in Jersey, working year-round developing their choreography and productions which will premiere in the island, and then be taken on tour around the world.

The company hopes use its time abroad to be a cultural ambassadors for the island, attracting more talent.

More than 1,000 dancers from Jersey and across the world auditioned for the 10 available positions.