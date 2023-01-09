People in Jersey are likely to get a three-day working week in May if the Chief Minister's plans to introduce an extra bank holiday to mark King Charles III's coronation are approved.

Under the island's laws, any new public holidays have to be voted through by States Members before they come into effect.

It means while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously announced there would be an extra bank holiday for the UK on Monday 8 May, Jersey is yet to make the change.

The other Crown Dependencies, Guernsey and the Isle of Man, have already agreed to introduce the extra holiday in line with the UK.

But now Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, is putting forward a proposition to introduce the extra day off.

If approved, it means most islanders will get Monday 8 May off work and school for the coronation in addition to Tuesday 9 May off to mark Liberation Day.

Politicians will vote on whether to introduce the coronation bank holiday in the States Assembly on Tuesday 7 February.

