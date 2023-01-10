Police in Jersey say a man who was found dead on the beach at Greve D'Azette is "not connected in any way" to the recent Pier Road explosion or the sinking of the L'Ecume II.

A body was found on the beach on Friday 30 December which has now been formally identified.

Officers say his family have been informed, and have requested to keep his identity private.

A statement issued by Jersey Police denied any links to recent major incidents affecting the island:

"[The man] is not connected in any way to the investigations into the maritime incident or the Pier Road disaster.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.

"His family are aware and have chosen at this time to keep his identity private and we respect their decision to do so."

