Plans for the Les Sablons development were rejected by Jersey's planning committee last month.

A Jersey property developer has lodged an appeal to save plans for a £120 million redevelopment in St Helier.

Le Masurier's proposed 'Les Sablons' development included a 103-bedroom hotel as well as 238 new flats built between Broad Street and Commercial Street.

The plans were submitted to the Planning Department in April 2022 but rejected in December on the grounds the development would be detrimental to the character and appearance of the area.

The Planning Committee also said the design, layout and orientation of the plans would not provide enough daylight for residents.

The existing car park site (above) would be transformed under new plans (below). Credit: Le Masuier

Appealing on Le Masurier's behalf, architects MS Planning disputed the Planning Committee's reasons and said their decision cannot be justified as it "contained numerous and significant omissions."

The developer has argued that "the benefits of the proposals do outweigh any perceived harm."

If the project was approved, it would include a new public walkway and a large landscaped courtyard linking Broad Street and Commercial Street.

There would be parking for 96 cars and approximately 10,000 sq ft of retail/commercial space.

A date for the appeal hearing is yet to be confirmed.