Jersey's Chief Minister says helping those displaced after an explosion at a block of flats last month, is the government's top priority. Today (10 January), marks one month since the blast, which killed 10 people in St Helier.

Authorities are still yet to confirm the cause of the explosion.

To mark a month since the incident, Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore paid tribute to the victims and thanked islanders for all the support they have offered in recent weeks.

Deputy Moore said: “Today we mark one month since the tragic incident at Haut du Mont on Pier Road, which led to the deaths of ten people.

"It devastated the families and friends of those who lost their lives, as well as displacing a number of islanders from their homes in the surrounding area.

"It is through difficult times, such as these, that we see the generosity and strength of community spirit that is a hallmark of our island.

"We have been overwhelmed by the way that businesses, individuals and community groups have come together to help, in whatever way they can.

"Our efforts as a Government remain on the recovery work and providing all of the assistance we can to those that have been displaced, and to the families of the victims.

"I want to offer my sincere thanks to everyone who has provided their support to those touched by this tragedy, ensuring they get the help they need during this difficult time.”

Several investigations are currently taking place, including Jersey Fire & Rescue and Island Energy - Jersey's gas supplier - who are carrying out their own investigations separate from the police.States of Jersey Police are currently undertaking “more intense” forensic excavation work in the weeks to come, to try and discover the cause of the explosion.

To date, 332 exhibits have been seized, with 344 lines of inquiry pursued and 88 statements taken during the investigation.

