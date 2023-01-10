Play Brightcove video

"You can't park there!" - islander Andrew Gottrel spotted the car on the rocks and shared pictures online.

The driver of a hire car found themselves between a rock and a hard place earlier after returning to their vehicle to find it had been carried out to sea by the rising tide.

Jersey Police say the blue Skoda Fabia had been left unattended on the Le Grouet slipway near Corbi è re on the west coast of Jersey.

Officers received a call from a passer-by at 5:10pm on Monday 9 January informing them of the incident, but the vehicle wasn't able to be recovered until the following day.

The rental car had to be lifted off the rocks it had mounted after being carried out to sea by the tide. Credit: Andrew Gottrel

Images of the stricken rental car were shared on a local Facebook group called 'Jersey Parking Fails' with the caption "you can't park there" and had been widely shared online.

Jersey Police have confirmed to ITV News that no one was injured as the vehicle was not occupied at the time.

